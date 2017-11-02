DONATE

Golden Apple: Brainerd Ninth Graders Host Socktober

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 2 2017
It’s a sock celebration as the donations are sorted after Socktober has come to a close.

“Socktober is about collecting socks for those in our community that may not have dry socks for the winter,” said Anna Pflepsen one of the ninth graders who worked on the project.

It’s a group of motivated teens have set out to help their community.

“Even if you can do very little you should still at least try. I only did it because it may be a little project but in the long run it will help a lot,” EJ Ross, a ninth grader said.

All of the sock donations will stay right here in Brainerd.

“We distribute them to the new pathways homeless shelter and they distribute to those in need in our community that go to them for help. We also bring the socks to store at the warrior warehouse and those go to classmates and families that need help,” Pflepsen said.

“It’s nice to know that something as simple as a pair of socks can make a huge difference to people if you go home, step in an ice cube that melted on the floor and the first thing we do is whip off our socks and get on a new pair, a lot of people don’t have that,” said Aubrey Koman, a ninth grade English teacher.

But now, with 423 pairs of socks donated more feet will stay dry and warm this winter.

“A lot of people don’t think that teens think beyond themselves so it was so cool to be able to see that and have them going through that process,” Koman said.

The drive ran all the way through the month of October giving some people the chance to be extra festive and donate Halloween themed socks.

“I’m very happy with the results, I’m glad a lot of people donated,” said student Isabel Bundy.

A donation drive started by the teacher and followed out by the students.

“It was really fun because they would come in with ideas and say Hey Mrs. Koman I contacted the newspaper or I called the radio station. It was fun to see them take the lead and really just fly. I stood back and said you let me know what you need,” Koman said.

Even though the group was happy with the outcome, they are already planning for next year with a goal to double this year’s collection.

