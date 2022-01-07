Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Brainerd HS Counselor Writes Novel to Help Prevent Suicide

Chris BurnsJan. 6 2022

Suicide rates among 10- to 24-year-olds have risen over the past number of years. According to a study from the CDC, suicide rates have increased a staggering 57% from 2007 to 2018.

Jeff Howard, a counselor at Brainerd High School, wrote a novel for middle and high schoolers titled “Screw You, Van Gogh” (alternatively titled “Oh No, Van Gogh”) to help start the conversation and to promote good mental health. He reasoned that it’s sometimes easier for kids to identify with a story instead of participating in suicide prevention exercises.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

