Lakeland PBS
Golden Apple: Brainerd High School Students Learn About Local Trade Careers

Sarah Winkelmann
Feb. 1 2018
“It gives these high school students an opportunity to just look at options past high school,” said Colleen Faacks, the Mid Minnesota Builders Association Chief Administrative Officer.

The tech shop at Brainerd High School was transformed into a speed dating setup with a focus on trade careers.

“We have 13 different career paths represented,” said Brian Bordwell, the Career & Technical Ed Teacher.

In small groups, the students were able to just sit and ask questions.

“They let you know a lot about what you are going to be doing, what you are going to be making and what you got to expect,” said senior Caleb Landin.

They learned all this by hearing from the workers themselves.

“It’s really cool to be able to talk to them because they know what they are talking about,” said junior Jessie Graboski. “They’ve done it, this is their career they’ve chose. It’s nice because you can ask them questions and they answer honestly.”

One person answering questions was Levi Bock, a Superior Mechanics Division Manager, who was once in the students’ shoes as a senior in Mr. Bordwell’s class at Brainerd High School.

“It’s fun, it’s exciting, and it’s nice to see that there is other kids that want to come out and do the same thing that I did and want to get involved in the building trades,” said Bock.

Mid-Minnesota Builders Association wants to remind them that they have options, no matter what career path they decide to choose.

“It’s a career path that kids can live in Central Minnesota and make a really good living at in any one of these career areas,” Bordwell said.

“There is more paths than just going to school and hitting the books everyday,” said Rod Piercinski­­, a Crow Wing Power Electrician. “You can go out, be in the outdoors, enjoy the outdoors and make a good wage.”

Many of these careers are also currently facing a work shortage.

“There is such a need, it’s unbelievable for careers in the trades industry,” Bordwell said.

Brainerd Lakes Area businesses are leading the way in discovery for the high school students.

