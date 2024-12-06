Golden Apple: Brainerd High School Students Lead by Example in Key Club

Key Club touts itself as the oldest high school service organization, and its members at Brainerd High School are very active within the community, where they work on events like fundraisers and pride themselves on leading by example.

“Brainerd High School Key Club is essential to this school and this community, what they need,” says Wendy Moddes, Brainerd High School Key Club Advisor. “I think that we are leaders. We have some of the most incredible leaders and they really learn how to just be the kind of people who can motivate others to become better versions of themselves.”

Brainerd High currently has 60 members in the club. Students in grades 9-12 are eligible to join, and the Key Club is a great way to learn skills like leadership, teamwork, and selfless service. The members of the Key Club embrace the opportunity to be young leaders in the Brainerd community.

“I think it’s very important to have high schoolers helping out and getting kids volunteering right now, so they’ll continue to volunteer throughout their whole life,” says Key Club President Bridget Wells. “We’re definitely making an impact and I think people also love to see younger kids volunteering.”

“Supporting a community and giving back to others, and the younger you can start doing that, especially in high school, it just feels great and it’s super, super helpful for as you get older in life,” says Leopold Famoso, Key Club Lt. Governor.

The members of the Key Club have also created a culture that empowers young leaders to collaborate and uplift each other. The Key Club is a way for the younger generation to find purpose and develop character.

“The level of camaraderie this year is really high,” states Famoso. “We have a lot of different groups of people, but we all work together when we need to get stuff done, like volunteering in the community, and we’re all super positive.”

“It really gives you a purpose when you’re in high school, especially when you’re stressed about school and things,” adds Wells. “Gives you a little more meaning with your life and knowing that you’re helping people and making a difference.”