Golden Apple: Brainerd High School Students Honored at Fine Arts Celebration

At Brainerd High School, staff place an emphasis on exposing their students to the arts.

“We’re believers in having a very robust offering of fine arts and activity programs, top quality, and we believe that if you have a passion, you’re going to be able to explore it at Brainerd High School,” said Brainerd High School Activities Director Jack Freeman.

On Monday, with the school year beginning to draw to a close, students who excelled in the arts were recognized at the Fine Arts and Activities Celebration.

“It’s a long-standing tradition that we have here at Brainerd High School,” explained Freeman. “We’re firm believes that student involvement equals student success, and this is a way for us to showcase our students’ talents and then also celebrate all their accomplishments throughout their time here at Brainerd High School in fine arts and activities.”

Whether it’s photography, painting, or even decoy fish making, Brainerd High works to empower its students to make their mark.

“Monday was a showcase of that,” Freeman continued, “and whether it’s our music groups, our theater groups, our activities, our clubs, you’re going to find belonging in those spaces.”

Freeman emphasized that recognizing student success inside the walls of the school may lead to more success outside of it.

“The more we can get our kids involved in their educational experience, K–12, the better off they’re going to be, the better experience they’re going to have, the more they’re going to grow, the more takeaways they’re going to have and be able to apply to the real world,” he said.

Freeman also added that the event is a great culmination of the work that the students and staff put into their craft over the course of the school year.

“We have kids that are highly involved, involved in multiple ways and exploring the passions in multiple ways,” Freeman said. “And to be able to celebrate that and then showcase those talents, whether it be the art displays that were in the lobby before the event or all the different recognitions that happened throughout the night—It just highlighted the care factor that our directors and advisors have for our students.”

Over 70 students were recognized at the event.