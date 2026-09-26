Golden Apple: Brainerd High School Students Gather for Annual ‘See You at the Pole’ Event

At Brainerd High School, a group of students led their classmates in a gathering outside the school for a tradition that happens at schools across the country and around the world.

Before the first bell even rings, students are already gathered outside Brainerd High School.

See You at the Pole event is part of the Global Day of Student Prayer and brings students together at their school’s flagpole for prayer.

Lily Wanders, one of the student organizers, said” I hope they see that they’re not alone, and I hope that they know that they can always, whatever they’re struggling with, that they can come in prayer and just seek that sort of guidance and closure, and that there are people that are on the same boat as them. I just think it’s a really cool thing, honestly. Like it’s so cool that people all around the world can just come and pray. That’s just a really cool thing.”

Students were responsible for organizing the gathering, inviting their peers, and helping guide what happens at the flagpole.

Emily Smith, who helped put the event together, said” There’s a lot that went into it. We had a few meetings about it, just kind of organizing what was going to be happening, kind of the different schedule of it. And then just refreshments. Everybody likes donuts. So I wanted to lead it today because it just means a lot to me, and I really want to be that person for someone that they can talk to me, and we can pray together, and I can just help them in that way.”

Students at the gathering believe that having something greater than you, like prayer, to fall back on is a very important piece.

The See You at the Pole event is a student-led initiative, giving them an opportunity to lead while at the same time building a tradition in the student community.

Alivia Magnan, a student at the event, said” You have a community that you can in school where you can spread the gospel; you can get people closer to God and knowing one another. Our motto at Evergreen and just in church is Just love one more to Jesus. And that to me is just like it’s been put on my heart. I prayed over and over and out, just like as many people as we can to get to community events like this is just amazing.”

Students at the gathering believe that having something greater than you, like prayer, to fall back on is a very important piece in life.

Smith also said”See you at the pole means a lot to me because it’s a way to reach out to other kids that might not have that safety at home, to just pray and turn to God and use prayer as a way to find comfort. And I hope they take away that they can always find someone to talk to if anything’s going on in their life, and that they’ll just always have God and they’ll always have prayer and they’ll always have a way to find that comfort and that safety.”

All of the students who were head organizers this year for The See you at the pole event were in their first year of high school.