Golden Apple: Brainerd Area Students Practice Skills in Shed Building Competition
Brainerd area students were able to test their construction skills and compete in a competition to see who would build a shed the fastest in a limited amount of time.
The contest was held at the Brainerd Lakes Home Show & Expo last March, where student builders had to communicate with one another to build a shed in seven hours. The project served as a way to teach students that what they learn in a classroom can go far in the trades and beyond.
Brainerd came in 1st place, with Pequot Lakes coming in 2nd and Central Lakes Adventure School taking 3rd.
