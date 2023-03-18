Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Blackduck Student 1st in School History to Attend National Spelling Bee

Mary BalstadMar. 18 2023

A Blackduck student is writing history as he heads to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Maximus Katsoulis is the first student in Blackduck Schools’ history to reach the National Spelling Bee, held each year in Washington D.C. Although he is months out from the competition, Max is looking to represent Minnesota and Blackduck to the best of his spelling abilities.

With words like “soiree” (an evening party) and “Llullaillco” (a volcano in South America), Max is certainly reading, writing, and spelling at a high level. And soon, this skill will be on display at the national level as Max managed to become a contestant for the televised Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The spelling bee takes place over three days during what is called “Bee Week.” Max will compete against 200 other spellers from across the country and around the world. The preliminary rounds will begin on May 31 with the finals taking place on June 1.

Even though Max is preparing for his national debut, he can still find everyday uses for his skills in and outside of the classroom. Whether it’s while reading a book or doing his homework, Max uses his skills from the Bee to get an A.

There is currently a fundraiser for Max currently going on to allow for both of his parents and his brother to join him on the trip. Donations can be made to the “Maximus Katsoulis National Spelling Bee Benefit Account” at Deerwood Bank in Blackduck.

The final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be broadcast live on ION on Thursday, June 1.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Blackduck Area

In Business: Blackduck Hemp Company Looks at Product Expansions in New Year

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Discusses Plans for 2023

Blackduck Woman Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash North of Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.