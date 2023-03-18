Golden Apple: Blackduck Student 1st in School History to Attend National Spelling Bee

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Blackduck student is writing history as he heads to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Maximus Katsoulis is the first student in Blackduck Schools’ history to reach the National Spelling Bee, held each year in Washington D.C. Although he is months out from the competition, Max is looking to represent Minnesota and Blackduck to the best of his spelling abilities.

With words like “soiree” (an evening party) and “Llullaillco” (a volcano in South America), Max is certainly reading, writing, and spelling at a high level. And soon, this skill will be on display at the national level as Max managed to become a contestant for the televised Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The spelling bee takes place over three days during what is called “Bee Week.” Max will compete against 200 other spellers from across the country and around the world. The preliminary rounds will begin on May 31 with the finals taking place on June 1.

Even though Max is preparing for his national debut, he can still find everyday uses for his skills in and outside of the classroom. Whether it’s while reading a book or doing his homework, Max uses his skills from the Bee to get an A.

There is currently a fundraiser for Max currently going on to allow for both of his parents and his brother to join him on the trip. Donations can be made to the “Maximus Katsoulis National Spelling Bee Benefit Account” at Deerwood Bank in Blackduck.

The final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be broadcast live on ION on Thursday, June 1.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today