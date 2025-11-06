Nov 6, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick

Golden Apple: Bigfork’s K-12 Music Program Running Again at Full Strength

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

bsu women's soccer minnesota duluth home win thumbnail

11-06-2025

Sports

BSU Women’s Soccer Shuts Out UMD 2-0 to End Regular Season

snap benefits food stamps groceries generic thumbnail

11-06-2025

Education & Government

Federal Judge Orders Trump Administration to Fully Fund SNAP Benefits in November

airport flights schedule delays thumbnail

11-06-2025

Business

US Flight Cancellations Accelerate as Airlines Comply with Government Shutdown Order

red lake airplane impoundment seized 2 thumbnail

11-05-2025

Education & Government

Roseau Pilot’s Plane Remains Impounded by Red Lake Nation