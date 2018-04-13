Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: BHS Offers All-Women Automotive Class

Shirelle Moore
Apr. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

“It’s a good chance to get to know your vehicle or basic maintenance,” says Genna Albrecht, a 9th grader who attends the Bemidji High School automotive class.

Almost everyone drives, so knowing a thing or two about what’s under the hood can come in handy. You don’t usually see a lot of women in the auto shop, so BHS is handing the power tools to girls.

“Through the guidance counselors and myself, we came up with the idea to come up with an all-women’s class and try that and see if that was appealing to a lot of the young ladies in our high school that hadn’t thought of taking a class like this,” says BHS automotive instructor Andrew Olson.

The class teaches the importance of general car maintenance, as well as other lessons behind the wheel.

“Driving habits, we talk about that. We talk about the responsibility of being a driver. We talk about distracted driving,” says Olson.

“We talked a little bit about tire pressure and watched a video on all the different fluids and stuff in the car,” adds Tori Howard, an 11th grader taking the class.

Anna Burgoon, a 10th grader who’s also taking the class says, “We’re learning about the battery too. Like when to replace it and when to get your oil change and stuff like that.”

The class lasts nine weeks and is open to girls in all grades.

“So if you’re stranded, you can fix your car or if you don’t want to spend the money and you’re broke, you can fix your own car,” says Lillian Petrie, a 9th grader who is taking the class.

When it comes to car maintenance, it never hurts to know the basics. A lot of the girls who take the class also say it’s a little easier to learn without having boys around.

“Without having any boys in there, you don’t really feel as intimidated with all girls,” says Gracelin Anderson, an 11th grader in the class.

“Some girls aren’t comfortable sitting in a class with a whole bunch of guys and it’s totally relatable. I was like that too; when this class came, I said I wanted to be in auto so I can learn more,” adds 10th grader Danielle Johnson.

This is the first year the class has been offered at BHS, and it’s already proving to be a smash.

“When we first came up with the idea and started getting it all established, we were hoping to have one section a year and to consider it a success. Well, this first year we got three sections, so I was just thrilled that we had that much interest, and there was that much desire to learn about their vehicles and bring students down in our department that maybe normally wouldn’t have taken a class down here,” says Olson.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

BHS Hosts School Safety Forum With State Legislatures & Beltrami Law Enforcement

Golden Apple: BHS JROTC Celebrates Accomplishments With Military Ball

Bemidji High School Students Participate In National Walkout Movement

MN Secretary Of State Steve Simon Visits Bemidji High School

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji State University Begins 100-Year Centennial Celebration

It was 100 years ago today that the ground was broken for the Bemidji Normal School. Fast forward 100 years, and Bemidji State University spent
Posted on Apr. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji State University Begins 100-Year Centennial Celebration

Posted on Apr. 12 2018

Brainerd Police Participate In Statewide Distracted Driving Campaign

Posted on Apr. 12 2018

Man Convicted In Rose Downwind Murder Case To Be Resentenced

Posted on Apr. 12 2018

Minnesota Gov. Dayton Criticizes His Predecessor Pawlenty

Posted on Apr. 12 2018

Laporte Woman Injured In Crash

Posted on Apr. 12 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.