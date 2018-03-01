DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: BHS Mock Trial Team Makes It To State Competition

Shirelle Moore
Mar. 1 2018
Leave a Comment

Watch out Minneapolis! The Bemidji Mock Trial team is headed to state for the second year in row.

“We’ve been pretty successful. We had a good run from 2011, 2012 and 2013 we made it to state and now we’re doing our back to back for 2017 and 2018,” says Jeff Aas, a teacher and coach for the Bemidji High School Mock trial team.

“These students have been with the team for four years and it’s really interesting to see how they developed and I would say they give some real lawyers a run for their money,” says Bill Joyce, an attorney and coach for the team.

The team has spent the school year practicing legal jargon and understanding the trial process. This year Coach Aas even set them up to practice with a few scrimmages at Hamline University and St. Cloud. They play the roles of lawyers and witnesses and they do it in front of real life attorneys.

“We get affidavits and we have lines and we ask questions off of it and then the witness is supposed to answer that specific question and so every night I just memorize my direct and my cross and then I write down objections that I’m going to make,” says Gretta Kuesel, a senior on the team.

“It’s a lot of memorization without it seeming like it’s memorization. It’s playing a character and knowing the rules and all the little loopholes that go in between them,” adds Taylor Gish, a sophomore on the team.

By doing the mock trials, the students learn lessons that can translate to the real world, which is helpful even if they don’t pursue a career in law enforcement one day.

“What they learn is not only to present and public speaking but they learn how to think on their feet. To be able to object or to be able to come back with a response,” says Katie Nolting, an attorney who also helps coach the team.

Of course the team is hopeful that the skills they’re learning will translate big to the judges in Minneapolis.

“Different teams and judges that you’ve never seen before and going up without note and just giving a very formal speech in front of them is kind of intimidating sometimes but it’s definitely a good skill to have,” says Gunnar Aas, a senior on the team.

“Every year they move up a little more in the ranks so this is the year that they’re going to be the highest they’ve been,” adds Nolting.

The State High School Mock Trial Competition will go until tomorrow.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji School District Plans Not To Support High School Walkout

Bemidji High School Hosts Light Tech Safety Training

Bemidji High School Students Honored With HOBY Scholarship

Local Forum Discusses Human Trafficking In Northern Minnesota

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji’s Connection To 2018 Olympic Gold

It’s a moment most will never experience, but through the Olympic games, we all share in the pride when Team USA wins the gold. In Bemidji, that
Posted on Mar. 1 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji's Connection To 2018 Olympic Gold

Posted on Mar. 1 2018

Bemidji Takes A Look At Cold Weather Vehicle Testing Concerns

Posted on Mar. 1 2018

Rosenmeier Forum Talks Unemployment In Crow Wing County

Posted on Mar. 1 2018

Snowmobiler Dies In Possible Crash On Trail In Emily

Posted on Mar. 1 2018

DNR Increases 10-year Sustainable Timber Harvest Target

Posted on Mar. 1 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.