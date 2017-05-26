Golden Apple: Bemidji Trap Team Goes For The Gold

The Bemidji Trap Team’s Lumberjack Invitational brought together teams from across northern Minnesota to shoot for their highest scores.

Students from Bemidji Middle and High School braved the bitter conditions to bring home the gold.

Over 250 girls and boys from over a dozen area schools competed in the invitational. The Lumberjacks were hoping to get a home field advantage to make a mark in the different divisions.

Competing in the novice division was Taylor Kehoe. He was pretty nervous to be shooting, but was able to pull off some impressive scores.

Tristan Secor enjoys grouse hunting with his family and wanted to join the club to improve his skills. He’s been working with the coaches to work on his stance.

Logan Sheets has been with the team for two years now. He says it’s the coaches that help drive the group forward.

The club sport has been going strong for four years and Kiah Martinson has been with it every step of the way. She says it has grown in size and caliber.

All the hard work paid off as the sharp shooters finished in second place in all categories. They’ll have plenty of time to keep practicing as school lets out and summer begins.