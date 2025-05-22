Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
May 22, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick
Golden Apple: Bemidji Students Build House from the Ground Up Over School Year
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Crime
Grand Rapids Man Charged with Animal Mistreatment After Piles of Dead Goats Found
Environment
Crews Continue Work to Contain Camp House, Jenkins Creek Fires in NE Minnesota
News
Help Sought in Locating Missing Man Last Seen in Kelliher
Environment
Firefighters Making Progress on NE MN Wildfires Despite Gusty Winds
Scroll To Top