Golden Apple: Bemidji State Holds Annual Student Achievement Conference

Bemidji State University students have spent the past several months working on different projects, and at the 27th annual Student Achievement Conference on Wednesday, they had the chance to introduce their work to the public.

“Just because you’re at Bemidji, a small state school in northern Minnesota, there are things that it will offer you that you won’t get at other larger, more well-known universities, and [you should] take advantage of those things,” said Dr. Christopher Waller, a BSU alumnus and a U.S. Federal Reserve Governor who was the event’s keynote speaker.

The conference had more than two dozen oral presentations from students and 56 poster presentations. It also gave students the chance to apply their classroom learning to real-world issues, like BSU senior Bailey Gottlieb did with her project, “Proactive Interference on Working Memory.”

“Sitting through a lecture, at the beginning, you’re really nailing down what they’re talking about, and then towards the end you’re walking out and you just have no idea what you’ve learned about,” she explained. “It’s proactive interference happening in real life. And this opportunity is allowing me to connect with our people and tell them about what we’re learning, and hopefully showing teachers how they can work this into their classroom to help students keep learning productively.”

With the theme of “Create, Innovate, Inspire,” the conference let students talk about their academic disciplines, art and design, and local community impact.

“It is an amazing learning opportunity,” said BSU junior Ella Countryman, whose presentation was titled “Motivators and Barriers to EuroSpring 2027 Participation.” “I feel like I’ve learned more with Professor Kelly La Venture than I have ever in any of my marketing courses because she lets us apply them hands-on and not just turn it in for grade work.”

“For me, that’s probably the most important thing,” added Countryman’s project partner, fellow junior Mak Witucki. “I love seeing schoolwork actually be presented in real-life situations.”

“They are achieving at the highest level right here, right now,” said Dr. John L. Hoffman, BSU and NTC President. “But this helps them to see that these achievements in college; they’re just the start of even greater things to come. And so this gives our students an opportunity to dream big dreams, worthy dreams, and to recognize how they’re going to make a difference in the world.”

We will have more next week from Christopher Waller about his journey from Bemidji State to Washington, D.C. and how much of an impact college professors can really have on students’ lives.