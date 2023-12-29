Golden Apple: Bemidji Middle School Winter Concert

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Middle School hosted its annual Winter concert. Where students performed songs like “ Hey Soul sister, Snow on Snow, and Sleigh Ride.”

This year, the Bemidji Middle School Winter Concert opened with a wide range of musical selections.

“So we did a variety of things. I tried to choose songs that were from different cultures. I also tried to choose songs that were holiday-related and then I also allowed the students to help me pick a song. So we have a pop song. At the end of each set.” Jessica Binstock said, Bemidji Middle School Choir Teacher

Rehearsal started just right after the end of the fall.

Leaving the students to meet every other day in small groups, then once close to the Winter concert, they meet Twice as a whole group according to Jessica Binstock.