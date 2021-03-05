Golden Apple: Bemidji Middle School Students Create Mars Rover Landings

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On February 18, NASA successfully landed its Perseverance rover on Mars. The rover landing is a way to collect data and samples of rocks for a possible return to Earth.

This sparked the interest of a Bemidji Middle School science teacher to encourage her students to do the same. Students were able to create and name their own rover landers and drop it from the second level of the school to see if their rover construction could successfully land.

