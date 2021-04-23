Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Bemidji Middle School Holding Flamingo Fundraiser

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 22 2021

The “You’ve Been Flocked!” flamingo fundraiser is one way for Bemidji Middle School to raise funds that will go directly to classroom enrichment activities.

The fundraiser is all done in good spirits, and with a donation, you can have BMS officials place flamingos in the yards of your neighbors, parents or friends for at least three days. The flamingos will then migrate to another house.

For more information, please contact Andra Vaughn during school hours at 218-333-3215 ext. 52021 or by email.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

