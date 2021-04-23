Golden Apple: Bemidji Middle School Holding Flamingo Fundraiser

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The “You’ve Been Flocked!” flamingo fundraiser is one way for Bemidji Middle School to raise funds that will go directly to classroom enrichment activities.

The fundraiser is all done in good spirits, and with a donation, you can have BMS officials place flamingos in the yards of your neighbors, parents or friends for at least three days. The flamingos will then migrate to another house.

For more information, please contact Andra Vaughn during school hours at 218-333-3215 ext. 52021 or by email.

