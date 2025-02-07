Golden Apple: Bemidji Middle School Celebrates Kindness Week

A little kindness can go a long way. That’s the message Bemidji Middle School is trying to teach their students as they celebrate Kindness Week.

Those who perform random acts of kindness throughout the day may not realize that they influence others to do the same. According to the National Institutes of Health, being kind to others increases happiness in both the giver and the receiver.

“[Kindness Week is] just a chance for students to recognize kind acts that happen every day,” says Amanda Stade, Bemidji Middle School Counselor. “We don’t always stop and think about them and notice them, so it’s a chance for students and staff alike to notice kind acts that happen every day around them and pay more attention to it.”

“We have dress-up days throughout the week to promote kindness,” said eighth grade student Alaina. “This Monday is ‘Color Our World with Kindness,’ Tuesday is ‘Everyone Counts,’ Wednesday is ‘We Don’t Hide from Kindness,’ Thursday is ‘Lumberjacks Are Kind,’ and Friday is ‘Dreaming of Kindness.’

If the students demonstrate acts of kindness throughout the week for their fellow classmates, they will be greeted with something special at their locker shortly after.

“We have secret spotters out in the school watching to see if people are kind,” explained Jasper, a sixth grader. “And they’ll get a sign on their locker that says, ‘You were caught being kind.'”

“And then a handful each day will get their name over the intercom to come down and get a prize,” added Stade.

There are multiple ways to express this goodwill and be recognized.

“If someone lost something, helping them find it, or like, if your friend is sad about something, talking with them about it and making them feel better,” Jasper said.

“Giving them paper if they run out, helping them with a pencil, maybe they don’t understand something, maybe they need some mental help,” added Alaina.

But the goal of this week is not to give out prizes. It’s to teach students the effectiveness of being kind.

“Kindness means to me, it’s like, kind of like integrity,” Alaina said. “Doing the right thing when no one’s watching and just making sure everybody feels welcome, always making sure you’re doing the right thing and making others feel good.”

“Trying to be the best person you can be, even when no one’s watching,” stated Jasper. “Making sure everyone feels like they belong and that people care for them.”

“For me, it’s always the small [things], just being nice to people,” says Steade. “The small things that maybe don’t always get noticed, but like, saying ‘thank you,’ saying ‘please,’ offering assistance to people. It’s just those small things.”

Kindness Week isn’t over yet for the Bemidji Middle School students. For “Dreaming of Kindness” on Friday, February 7th, students get the chance to dress in their favorite pajamas.