Golden Apple: Bemidji HS Teacher Creates Unified Program for Students

Jackie Stoffel, a Bemidji High School Physical Education teacher, created a program for students with and without disabilities that provides opportunities to participate in a number of activities.

Stoffel is also a 2020 Minnesota Rural Education Association (MREA) Educators Excellence Award Honoree.

William Duncan, BHS junior, and Lily Krona, Unified Partner, had the opportunity to be apart of Capitol Hill Day, where they discussed and advocated for supporting inclusive programs at schools across the state. Duncan also performed a speech on this topic, which you can watch in the video below:

