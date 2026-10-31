Golden Apple: Bemidji High School Theatre To Present ‘The Wizard of Oz’

The Bemidji High School theater program is preparing for its biggest production in several years with the upcoming rendition of “The Wizard of Oz.”

“It’s as classic to the movie as you can possibly get. It’s pretty word-for-word [the] 1939 ‘Wizard of Oz’ film,” said Bemidji High School Theatre Head Director Natalie Aas. “So, it’s a classic.”

BHS’s performances of “The Wizard of Oz” will be Thursday, Nov. 12, Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14. Each show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are available at the door and online.