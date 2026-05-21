Golden Apple: Bemidji High School Students Show Off 2026 Construction House

For more than three decades, Bemidji High School students have had the opportunity to build a house from the ground up as a part of a construction class. For this week’s Golden Apple, this year’s house came out to just over 1,800 square feet with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The floor plan was created last year at the end of the school year, and then the construction started in September of this school year.

“A few days after school started, they poured the concrete and had all that dry.” explained BHS senior Audrey Schuver, “Ever since then, we’ve been out here. It gives me the knowledge of what a house…what you need to build the house and what you need to do for everything else. And it just kind of shows you the ropes of, ‘Hey, I can do this even if I don’t think I can do it.'”

“You know how to paint a wall, you know how to you know how to patch a hole, you know how to fix your plumbing, you know how to fix your flooring…It’s a nice knowledge to have.” said BHS junior Isabel Aagard.

The Headwaters Housing Development Corp. provides funding for the project to help increase the amount of homes in the Bemidji area. Northwest Technical College students come in and work on the HVAC and electrical installations, while the high schoolers focus on building, drywall, painting and every other element needed to build the house learning skills that they can take with them post-graduation.

“Hands on learning is probably the best kind of learning and Mr. Hommes is very free going. If you mess up, it’s not the end of the world.” said BHS sophomore Lily Waxler.

“Everything is awesome about this program and having this opportunity to make something like this, especially in high school.” said Aagard, “Carpentry or the drywall can be very difficult. A small corner of a drywall can be chipped, and sometimes that can be quite a problem, because if you have to to you have to cut that out, find a way to fill that in and all this stuff. When the carpentry, you can have a wall off and that could brings all your dimensions off and trying to get that stable and everything.”

“If you know how to do something like this, it’s pretty easy to own a home and keep up with it. And there’s a lot of work to owning a house.” added Waxler.

The house from this year’s class has already been sold and is set to close in June.