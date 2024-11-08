Golden Apple: Bemidji High School Premieres ‘Mean Girls’ as Fall Musical

On Wednesdays, we wear pink. And on Thursdays, we premiere “Mean Girls” as the fall musical at Bemidji High School.

Students have spent the past several weeks getting the music, choreography, and the overall production together. And as is the case with any performance, each student is feeling a whole bunch of emotions.

“I’m really excited,” said Bemidji High School musical Director Jeremiah Liend.

“At first I was really nervous, I will admit, but I’m actually really confident now,” offered Noah Stowe, who is playing Duvall.

“Kind of nervous, but I’m really, really excited,” said Isabel Neal, who plays the character of Regina George.

Students were able to vote on which production they wanted to see, and “Mean Girls” was the final choice. Based on the movie, the story concerns a girl who grew up in Africa trying to navigate her way through an American high school experience. But there’s a lot more going on than just some high school drama.

“She learns to overcome the battles of socialization and the pressure that is on women in society,” explained Stowe.

“If you keep going along with that and changing yourself to be who people want you to be, it puts you in a very, very dark place,” stated Lelah Kiehne, who is playing Cady Heron, the main protagonist. “So showing that you don’t have to do that is very important for people to see.”

Along with learning lines and dance moves, performers also understand the bigger role that they can play in spreading positive messages.

“That kind of shows that you don’t have to change who you are to fit in with people,” said Neal, “that you really should just be yourself.”

Kiehne added, “You can always find your group, and if people are being rude or being like mean about things, then that’s just not the people that you have to be around.”

Theater not only creates performances, but also provides a creative outlet for students to thrive outside of the classroom, where they can also learn many other life skills.

“All students go through things differently and want to express themselves differently,” said Kiehne, “So, sports are someone’s outlet. Art is someone’s outlet. Music is someone’s outlet. Acting is someone’s outlet. So being able to have all of these different options is very, very important.”

“Honestly, I think the most important thing that students and anyone learns from theater is how to work with a group, how to collaborate, to make things happen,” stated Liend, “Everybody has to be saying their lines, singing the right notes, playing the right instrument for everything to come together and sound and work as one. I really think that that collaboration that they learned in this process is invaluable and will follow them their whole lives.”

The first performance of “Mean Girls” was Thursday, with additional performances at the Bemidji High School Auditorium on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. The intended audience is ages 13 and up due to some adult language and references.