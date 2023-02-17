Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Bemidji High School Musical Wins Awards from Hennepin Theater Trust

Justin OthoudtFeb. 17 2023

In last November, Bemidji High School rocked the community with their performance of the musical “Little Shop of Horrors.” But it wasn’t just the community that was impressed by the show, as the Hennepin Theater Trust awarded the production with the organization’s Spotlight Awards. These included an Outstanding Achievement award for the show’s two lead roles, as well as recognition for the technical side of the production and the student-led orchestra.

“We received a number of Outstanding Achievements, including in our orchestra and our technical crew and I’m just so proud of everybody that just came together and did this job,” said director Jeremiah Liend.

Following the announcement of the awards, the cast of the show was invited for an official awards ceremony where students were recognized for their hard work. The awards ceremony also served as an opportunity to select the next series of productions Bemidji High School would be undertaking.

“So this year through a process of democratic nomination and election, we’re going to determine what musical we choose next year,” said Liend. “Another thing that we’re doing is bringing back the spring play as a fundraising effort.”

Hopefully, this chance for students to choose their own productions will lead to more excitement around the art of performing itself, an act which clearly leaves an impact on the students who undertake it.

“I started doing theater when I was 8, and I’ve really enjoyed it ever since then, even 10 years later,” said student actress Helen Bartlett, who played Audrey in “Little Shop of Horrors.” “So I really really hope to continue acting throughout college and then maybe as an adult as well.”

“It was just a lot of fun,” said Aiden Larson, who played Seymour. “I loved all the other characters I got to interact with and, I think we had just as much off stage as we did on stage.”

Liend also said that he hoped the success of the recent musical might pave the way to forming a drama club for the Bemidji High School student body.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

