Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Bemidji High School A Capella Choir to Perform at Carnegie Hall

Justin OthoudtDec. 9 2022

There’s an old joke in show business: “How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, practice, practice.” But practice has been no joke for Bemidji High School’s A Capella Choir, as they have been selected to perform at the historic New York City concert hall.

“We have worked, really, really, really, hard,” explained Bemidji High School A Capella Choir alto Helen Bartlett. “It’s been my dream to sing at Carnegie Hall since I was a really little kid, so having this opportunity as a teenager is insane to me.”

“It’s a huge deal, especially considering that we’re all, you know, young,” said Bemidji High School A Capella Choir alto Chloe Luce. “That’s a huge, huge deal, you know, being this young and being able to venture so far.”

The performance is set to take place Mar. 11 and will feature six other choirs from across the United States coming together for one larger-than-life concert.

“Besides just performing, we are doing workshops with certain artists and certain directors that will help us out, and we’ll gain a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, from this trip,” explained Bemidji High School A Capella Choir bass Aidan Larson.

Naturally, this trip will require a significant amount of funding, which the choir is seeking to obtain through fundraising efforts and community support.

“The kids have their usual fundraiser of selling the music coupon books that we sell,” said Bemidji High School Director of Choral Music Chris Fettig. “And a lot of businesses and organizations have stepped up already in a big way, you know, to help make this affordable to the kids.”

The choir will also have two concerts before the Carnegie Hall performance, where the public will have an opportunity to donate towards this unforgettable experience.

“It is such an honor to be able to go,” added Bartlett, “We’re the only choir in the state of Minnesota that was asked to do this, and as a senior, it’s really, really exciting for that performance to be the highlight of my senior year.”

“That’s a huge opportunity that not a lot of people have.” said Luce. “And I think that’s like, mind-blowing.”

The A Capella Choir will be holding a holiday concert on Dec. 19 as well as a send-off concert set to take place on Feb. 7. Both performances will offer opportunities for people to donate to the Carnegie Hall trip.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Highway 2 West Manufacturers’ Association Hears About the Importance of Apprentices

BCA Investigates Suicide Attempt at Beltrami County Jail

Woods to Water Real Estate Partners with Big Axe Brewing for ‘Cheers for Charity’

Affinity Plus Holding 3rd Annual Coin Drive for North Country Food Bank

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.