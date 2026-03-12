Golden Apple: Bemidji FIRST LEGO Robotics Team Wins State Championship

For the first time in the Bemidji FIRST LEGO League robotics program’s four-year history, they’re sending a team to the world championship.

This year, three of Bemidji’s LEGO League teams made it to the state championship, and one team won it all with students from fourth to eighth grade. They will be competing in Texas as one of only 200 LEGO teams worldwide to make it out of tens of thousands of teams.

“It felt really good, because we’ve been working really hard for it, and I think we deserved it,” said team member Avery, who is in seventh grade. “It’s a lot of hard work doing all the different things with [our] robot and project. We have to contribute a lot, design different things, and keep improving on our stuff when we finish it.”

This year’s FIRST LEGO Innovation Project was to create something that would make an archeologist’s life easier, and to bring it to life, students took a little inspiration from Smokey Bear.

“We talked [to] some archeologists—Sean Dunham, a local archeologist, and he said that a big problem was raising awareness,” explained seventh grade Jasper. “So we created a mascot, which is the first archeology mascot there is. And we have a website and a game and brochures in the local library.”

The project became known as “Just a Little Dusty.”

“[Brushes] can be helpful when removing dust from the artifacts,” explained “Dusty the Archaeology Brush,” a member of the team in costume. “Sometimes there’s big chunks of it where you need a hammer, and sometimes there’s smaller ones where all you need is a brush to make sure you can see it really well. Where there’s dust, there’s discovery!”

There were more than 400 teams competing in Minnesota this year, and “Just a Little Dusty” came out as number one overall.

Along with creating attachments for their robot to finish the tasks ahead of it, the team’s Innovation Project was what really set them apart. Along with Dusty swag and coloring books, Bemidji students also created a fully functioning arcade game and website that not only shows off their new mascot, but also teaches people archeology facts as they go.

“Right now, we’re trying to contact the Minnesota government so that we can spread it way more than just Bemidji,” said Jasper. “My favorite part is that we actually make a real impact on the world and the stuff that we’ve created is actually out there and affecting people all throughout the world.”

The team will be traveling down to Houston, Texas for the world championship, which will take place from Apr. 29 to May 2.