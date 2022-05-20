Golden Apple: Bemidji Career Academies Students Tour Paul Bunyan Broadcasting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A group of students from Bemidji Career Academies paid a visit to one of their exploring posts at Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Wednesday night, where they were given an inside look into the field of radio and sports broadcasting.

Bemidji Career Academies have had quite a successful year providing its students with one-on-one mentorship and hands-on, real-world experience through their exploring programs. Last night’s Exploring Post at Paul Bunyan Broadcasting had three students eager to explore.

Though this was only their third time hosting students at Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Operations Manager Kev Jackson said that there was a good variety of interests among the students, which varied from sports broadcasting and technical interests to film and even theater. Students were also given the opportunity to hear from Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Sports Director Joel Hoover, who provided insight and encouragement.

For most of these students, Bemidji Career Academies is more than just an experience: it’s a building block to helping them narrow down their future.

There are six exploring sessions left for the month of May for six career academies. Students will also have the opportunity to visit Hill’s Country Greenhouse, Bemidji Aviation, Great River Rescue, and with area law enforcement this summer.

