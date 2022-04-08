Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Bemidji Career Academies Students Meet at Boys & Girls Club for Exploring Program

Emma HudziakApr. 7 2022

High school students involved in Bemidji Career Academies gained some valuable hands-on experience on Thursday during one of their Exploring posts at the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area.

Bemidji High School has about 19 career academies thanks to the partnerships the school has built with local businesses and organizations around the area. The program provides students with the opportunity to explore work within different careers. One way of providing this opportunity is through their Exploring program.

There are currently 20 Exploring posts set up in Bemidji that meet once or twice a month on-site at local businesses and partners that cover all 19 career academies.

Boy Scouts of America District Director Brad Olson says that Boy Scouts of America partners with Bemidji Career Academies to offer these opportunities for their students. Bemidji Career Academies Director Brian Stefanich also shared that one of the benefits to partnering with this nationwide program is that it comes with a liability policy for their partners in case any incidents happen on-site.

Currently, about 200 students are involved in Bemidji Career Academies, and they are always encouraging more students to get involved. More information is available at their website.

By — Emma Hudziak

