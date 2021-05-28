Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Bemidji Career Academies Giving Students Work Experience

Destiny Wiggins — May. 27 2021

Bemidji High School’s Bemidji Career Academies is a program that gives high school students unique opportunities to gain real work-life experience through partnerships with businesses in the area. For this week’s Golden Apple, we explore how the program is a win-win for high school students and the Bemidji community.

Students can sign up for as many academies as they would like. Completing required courses earns students a medallion at the end of their senior year.

The program has over 65 community partners that either support students financially or provide real work-life experiences for students.

