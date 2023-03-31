Golden Apple: Bemidji Area Art Teachers Prepare Student Pieces for Annual Showcase

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s a celebration of art for high school students and art teachers alike in the Bemidji area.

The annual Watermark Art Center High School Invitational art show features work from local high school students in different 2D and 3D mediums. This year’s showcase features over 100 pieces from four area schools, and a new category this year is Native American arts & crafts, which is already represented with over 10 entries in the exhibit.

Teachers from Bemidji, TrekNorth, and Laporte, and the newly added Voyageurs Expeditionary School came together on Thursday to prepare the viewing gallery for the Saturday opening. Students may not see how their pieces are displayed until April 1, but the teachers hope it will be an experience of a lifetime.

The show’s open house will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Watermark Art Center on April 1. Voting for the People’s Choice Award will be open until April 15, with awards being presented on April 25.

