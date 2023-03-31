Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Bemidji Area Art Teachers Prepare Student Pieces for Annual Showcase

Mary BalstadMar. 30 2023

It’s a celebration of art for high school students and art teachers alike in the Bemidji area.

The annual Watermark Art Center High School Invitational art show features work from local high school students in different 2D and 3D mediums. This year’s showcase features over 100 pieces from four area schools, and a new category this year is Native American arts & crafts, which is already represented with over 10 entries in the exhibit.

Teachers from Bemidji, TrekNorth, and Laporte, and the newly added Voyageurs Expeditionary School came together on Thursday to prepare the viewing gallery for the Saturday opening. Students may not see how their pieces are displayed until April 1, but the teachers hope it will be an experience of a lifetime.

The show’s open house will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Watermark Art Center on April 1. Voting for the People’s Choice Award will be open until April 15, with awards being presented on April 25.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Bemidji Man Found Guilty of Selling Fentanyl, Other Drugs in Area

Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Receives 4th Annual United Way of Bemidji Axe Award

Bemidji City Council Stays Closemouthed About Closed-Door Meeting on City Manager

Bemidji State University Hosts Opioid Awareness Presentation & Narcan Training

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.