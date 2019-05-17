Golden Apple: Bemidji Area 4th & 5th Graders Hit The Track For Field Day

Breezy, sunny days don’t come around too often during the school year. So when the sun finally shows up, kids and teachers agree that you have to advantage of it. 4th and 5th graders from both Gene Dillon Elementary School and St. Philips Catholic School in Bemidji got some valuable time outside this week thanks to their annual Field Day. The Field Day is a tradition that everyone looks forward to.

“We’ve done it for the last 46 years, like I said, and we’ve kept records for all 46 years. We’ve got records going back to 1976 that they are still holding records to this day,” says Tyler Kondos, a Gene Dillon Physical Education teacher.

The Field Day is organized like a mini Olympics. There are 12 events and they’re all professionally timed. The top six finishers in each event for boys and girls even get prize ribbons.

“I’m doing the softball throw and the shuttle run and the running long jump,” says Madison, a Gene Dillon 4th grader.

“I’m doing the 75 meter run, the running long jump and the shuttle run,” says Kaylia, a Gene Dillon 4th grader.

The day is not only for the kids. It’s open to the public, meaning parents are more than welcome to join.

Kondos says, “We try to encourage all parents to come and they can actually come in and cheer on their kids. The stadium is actually full right now with parents and then we also have all the way around, they’re just visiting with their classes an being with them throughout the day.”

With the school year winding down, many say the Field Day is great break from the classroom. More than 800 kids participate, so it’s also a great opportunity to just hang out with classmates.

“Probably just seeing everyone do what they like to do and having fun,” says Brenden, a 5th grader at Gene Dillon.

“And doing your event and trying to win it,” says Aiden, another 5th grader at Gene Dillon.

“It is a great day that they all get to come together. They get to cheer together as a class, and yet there is still that camaraderie and yet we are still competing against all the other classes. So it’s just a great nice environment for everyone to be at,” says Kondos.

There’s many reasons to love the Field Day. When asked what advice they’d give to future 4th and 5th graders, our young athletes say the key to having fun is simple.

“Try not to get in a lot of trouble,” says Tyrell, a Gene Dillon 5th grader.

“Yeah, and try not to get involved in drama because that will effect your day,” adds Kenyon, a Gene Dillon 5th grader.