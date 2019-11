Click to print (Opens in new window)

Children at Baxter Elementary School were taught this week about what Thanksgiving is all about. In this week’s Golden Apple, Chantelle Calhoun tells us about how the first annual Manners Meal taught students how to share and how to be polite.

Baxter Elementary plans to continue the tradition of a manners meal for years to come.

