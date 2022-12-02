Golden Apple: Baxter Elementary Students Make Holiday Ornaments

Click to print (Opens in new window)

To bring the spirit of the season to life, first grade students at Baxter Elementary had the opportunity to make holiday ornaments. This was a chance for kids to not only make something colorful for their family tree, but learn the value of working on their own.

Each year, Baxter Elementary plans its annual ornament day, where students will participate and make trinkets to go on their family tree. Although ornaments are the main focus, there’s a bigger message being taught.

Kids have the opportunity to practice their social skills and manners and learn how to take turns while being patient. The process goes smoothly because of the many adult volunteers from the community that come to help.

During the event, students first get to make an ornament out of birch wood to represent Santa Claus. Continuing through the day, each student visit one of five different class rooms to build different things like a gingerbread man, an elf, a snowman, and a wreath with their picture inside.

Once the ornaments have been completed, they’re kept at school until the holiday break begins.

“Every chance I can get, work permitting, I come here and, especially ‘cause we had such a long time with COVID and not able to get together with the kids, and now, you can’t put a price tag on it,” said volunteer Bryan Selisker.

