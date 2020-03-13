Golden Apple: Baxter Elementary Starts “Read To Me” Book Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Baxter Elementary recently started their “Read To Me” book program, which allows students to take home a preferred book that their parents will read. Teachers provide books with illustrations to increase comprehension and to develop students who love to read.

Students typically practice reading in their classroom or at home, but Baxter Elementary teachers want parents to read to their children so that they could enjoy books above their grade level. Following “I Love To Read” month, teachers believe that reading is a key component of education and a popular recreational activity that helps students across all subjects.

