Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julia Cook, author of more than 130 children’s books, visited Baxter Elementary to read to their students. Cook has a daughter that attends Nisswa Elementary, and the teachers hope it shows the kids that anyone can achieve their goals if they try hard enough.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today