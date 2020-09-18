Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Bagley Superintendent Discusses Staffing Shortage

Destiny Wiggins — Sep. 17 2020

Our Golden Apple segment is back for its 23rd year, but this year, at least to begin with, it will look a little different. Instead of going into schools for reports, we will be virtually interviewing different school officials from all over the area.

This week, we check in with Erich Heise, superintendent of the Bagley School District. Originally, both the elementary and high school were scheduled to open for in-person learning this school year, but due to a staffing shortage, both schools were unable to do so.

On the elementary level, students and teachers are doing fine. Students were excited to get back to school as well for teachers. The district is actively trying to solve the solution for opening back the high school building with plans to open in October.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Protests, Support Rallies Planned For Trump’s Bemidji Visit

New Grant Program for Non-Profit Organizations in Beltrami County

Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Today in Minnesota

Speculation Growing on Bringing Back High School Football, Volleyball to Fall

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.