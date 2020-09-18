Golden Apple: Bagley Superintendent Discusses Staffing Shortage

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Our Golden Apple segment is back for its 23rd year, but this year, at least to begin with, it will look a little different. Instead of going into schools for reports, we will be virtually interviewing different school officials from all over the area.

This week, we check in with Erich Heise, superintendent of the Bagley School District. Originally, both the elementary and high school were scheduled to open for in-person learning this school year, but due to a staffing shortage, both schools were unable to do so.

On the elementary level, students and teachers are doing fine. Students were excited to get back to school as well for teachers. The district is actively trying to solve the solution for opening back the high school building with plans to open in October.

