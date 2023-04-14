Golden Apple: Bagley Students Prepare to Rock the Schoolhouse with Spring Musical

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A popular cartoon is being brought to life 50 years later on the Bagley High School stage.

The songs of “Schoolhouse Rock” will be performed by students from elementary to high school, all while letting them put their unique spin on these classic tunes. From the classroom, to Capitol Hill, and even outer space, 40 Bagley students are preparing to sing and dance with their spring musical, “Schoolhouse Rock Live!”

Even if the musical features songs everyone knows, the Bagley students have put their own unique twist on some pieces. As freshmen are required to memorize the Preamble song in civics, they use their teacher’s name during the number. American Sign Language is also integrated into the same song, pushing the boundaries of creativity and education on the stage.

The musical will be at the Bagley Auditorium. It will run on Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the doors. Prices are $8 for adults and $5 for students.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today