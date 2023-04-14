Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Bagley Students Prepare to Rock the Schoolhouse with Spring Musical

Mary BalstadApr. 13 2023

A popular cartoon is being brought to life 50 years later on the Bagley High School stage.

The songs of “Schoolhouse Rock” will be performed by students from elementary to high school, all while letting them put their unique spin on these classic tunes. From the classroom, to Capitol Hill, and even outer space, 40 Bagley students are preparing to sing and dance with their spring musical, “Schoolhouse Rock Live!”

Even if the musical features songs everyone knows, the Bagley students have put their own unique twist on some pieces. As freshmen are required to memorize the Preamble song in civics, they use their teacher’s name during the number. American Sign Language is also integrated into the same song, pushing the boundaries of creativity and education on the stage.

The musical will be at the Bagley Auditorium. It will run on Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the doors. Prices are $8 for adults and $5 for students.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Former Deputy & Bagley School Resource Officer Pleads Guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct

Bemidji Community Theater Takes to the High Seas for “Treasure Island”

In Focus: Brainerd Area Arts Organizations Meet at CLC to Discuss Future Plans

BSU Hosts Northwest Regional History Day Minnesota Competition

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.