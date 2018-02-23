DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: Bagley Elementary School SOARRs

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 22 2018
Leave a Comment

For three years now, Bagley Elementary School has been encouraging their students to practice good habits with a unique initiative.

“SOARR is more than just a behavioral plan in our building. SOARR is more than just kind of a passing motto. SOARR is basically what we do here at this school,” says Bagley Elementary School principal Lee Furuseth.

SOARR stands for Safe, Optimistic, Achiever, Respectful and Responsible. The acronym was born after a few medical professionals shared ideas with the administration about socio-emotional learning.

“SOARR developed out of this behavior matrix and the trainings, and it has just really grown and expanded, and so we have been able to use the vision and the goals based on student input, and so students take a survey, we look at that survey and determine what areas are needed and where we can expand on SOARR,” says Belinda Schermerhorn, the school’s truancy coordinator.

The five words were chosen because staff thought they were the qualities students needed to be successful in school and the real world. Although, it’s not just the administration calling the shots – fifth and sixth graders play a big roll too.

“You really have to think about ideas for the school like how our SOARR themes are, and I kind of brainstormed the idea about the five bees,” says student council member Daniel, talking about the school’s current theme.

The kids have come up with some pretty creative ideas to keep everyone SOARRing. There’s been anti-bullying campaigns and most recently a superhero campaign.

“As a team, we really do skits and videos about how to be responsible and respectful,” says Star Team member Kathryn.

The acronym for SOARR is posted all over the school, so it’s pretty hard to forget. But, it still needs some reinforcing, and that’s where the older kids come in. It’s their job to make sure that their younger peers are always flying high.

“We want to make them feel safe in the school, and we want them to look up to us,” says student council member Breelee.

“We just talk to them like, we’re older than them, but basically, hopefully they’ll like to follow what we do,” says star team member Zowie.

Soon, the kids will have to come up with a new theme to make Bagley Elementary school a better place, but one thing is for sure: if you can SOARR, you can succeed.

“I like being there and teaching people how to be good because it makes me feel good about myself. It makes me feel like I accomplished something,” adds Zowie.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Brainerd High School Students Learn About Local Trade Careers

Golden Apple: Laporte Teacher Wins State Award For Using Agriculture In Class

Golden Apple: Metier Program Leads Pillager Students to Discovery

Golden Apple: Staples-Motley Students Host Culinary Celebration

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

lamscomm said

Way to go Shelly!... Read More

Latest Story

Two Area Schools Take Precautionary Measures Due To Threats

Two area schools took precautionary measures Thursday because of threats involving the schools. Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School in Bena was placed on a
Posted on Feb. 22 2018

Latest Stories

Two Area Schools Take Precautionary Measures Due To Threats

Posted on Feb. 22 2018

Warroad Girls Hockey Beats New Ulm In Class A Quarterfinals

Posted on Feb. 22 2018

International Eelpout Festival Returns To Walker Bay

Posted on Feb. 22 2018

Fifth Annual Health & Wellness Summit To Take Place Feb. 23

Posted on Feb. 22 2018

Minnesota Hospital Errors Rose Slightly Over Past Four Years

Posted on Feb. 22 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.