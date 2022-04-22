Golden Apple: Area Students Prepare Speeches for State Tournament

Click to print (Opens in new window)

People often say their number one fear is public speaking. But that’s not the case for students who will take part in the annual Minnesota State High School League speech tournament this weekend.

After two years of persisting against the COVID-19 pandemic and all the obstacles it threw at high school activities, the MSHSL state speech tournament is finally back in-person. Last year, it was held solely online, cutting off the connection speakers can potentially make with audiences.

Bemidji has sent at least one student to every state tournament except for two. Head coach Tom Lucas and assistant coach Anna Hamann are glad to see it return in-person once more.

Another school in the area that sends students to the Class A state tournament every year is Walker-Hackensack-Akeley. Five students will showcase a wide range of what the team has to offer. New and returning students to the state tournament all anticipate performing and addressing actual crowds rather than virtual ones.

The tournament will feature 13 different categories, separated into interpretation of literature, public address, and limited preparation. The tournament will take place at Eastview High School in Apple Valley and is free for the public to attend.

The Class AA tournament will be held all day on Friday with Class A competing on Saturday. Both tournaments start at 9 AM.

