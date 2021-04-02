Golden Apple: 3rd Grade Class at Horace May Elementary Makes Syrup

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Casey Reierson’s third grade class at Horace May Elementary in Bemidji is currently learning how to make real syrup. Students tapped four trees to create sap and also had the chance to taste the sap. Once the sap was boiled, the students tasted the syrup, and from the looks of it, students left Mr. Reierson’s syrup a good review.

Mr. Reierson enjoys taking some of his hobbies, such as making syrup, and turning it into a project for his students to enjoy as well as incorporating educational information through the projects.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today