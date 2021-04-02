Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: 3rd Grade Class at Horace May Elementary Makes Syrup

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 1 2021

Casey Reierson’s third grade class at Horace May Elementary in Bemidji is currently learning how to make real syrup. Students tapped four trees to create sap and also had the chance to taste the sap. Once the sap was boiled, the students tasted the syrup, and from the looks of it, students left Mr. Reierson’s syrup a good review.

Mr. Reierson enjoys taking some of his hobbies, such as making syrup, and turning it into a project for his students to enjoy as well as incorporating educational information through the projects.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Offers Community Garden Plots

With Funding Approved, Construction of Bemidji Veterans Home on the Horizon

Travel Trailer Lost in Bemidji Fire

Bemidji Lions to Host Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.