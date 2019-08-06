August 19 at 9pm

Imagine living somewhere you didn’t choose. Being told you can’t love or leave. For decades, that was reality for people with intellectual disabilities living in state institutions. Today, most people with intellectual disabilities are living in the community. But, does living in the community mean you’re truly a part of it? Going Home, a follow up to WITF’s award-winning documentary i go home, examines the journey towards inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities. Are we there yet?