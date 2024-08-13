Aug 12, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

GoFundMe Started to Help Owners of Nevis Store That Went Up in Flames

Fire at Northwoods Grocery & Cafe in Nevis on August 6 (Source: Ashley Rivers/GoFundMe)

A fundraiser is underway to help the family who owned a grocery store in Nevis that went up in flames last week.

Northwoods Grocery & Cafe has been a part of the community for at least 100 years, and John and Mary Carrier have owned it since 2017. A fire severely damaged the business on August 6th.

The blaze caused the business and area residents to evacuate due to the location of some propane tanks and a gas station attached to the building. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

A GoFundMe fundraiser aims to raise $10,000 for John and Mary Carrier. As of Monday night at 9 p.m., it has raised $3,210.

Employees of the business have also started a fundraiser to support themselves as they face unemployment.

