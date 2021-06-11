GoFundMe Started to Help Family of Grand Rapids Crash Victim

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the family of a Grand Rapids victim who was killed in a crash in Itasca County on Tuesday.

17-year-old Joseph Latimer was one of the two passengers in an ambulance that was traveling south on County Road 336 when a dump truck traveling east on County Road 57 collided with the ambulance on the passenger side in a t-bone style crash. Both Latimer and the other passenger, 51-year-old Troy Boettcher, were killed on the scene.

The GoFundMe campaign has already raised over $7,300 as of 10 PM Thursday. You can find it here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today