GoFundMe Started to Help Family of Grand Rapids Crash Victim

Lakeland News — Jun. 10 2021

Joseph Latimer

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the family of a Grand Rapids victim who was killed in a crash in Itasca County on Tuesday.

17-year-old Joseph Latimer was one of the two passengers in an ambulance that was traveling south on County Road 336 when a dump truck traveling east on County Road 57 collided with the ambulance on the passenger side in a t-bone style crash. Both Latimer and the other passenger, 51-year-old Troy Boettcher, were killed on the scene.

The GoFundMe campaign has already raised over $7,300 as of 10 PM Thursday. You can find it here.

By — Lakeland News

