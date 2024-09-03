GoFundMe Set Up to Help Kelliher Woman Injured in Campfire Explosion

A Kelliher resident remains hospitalized after suffering injuries from a campfire explosion during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Melissa Korgseng was spending Labor Day with family and friends camping when she was in what her family calls a “freak accident” involving a campfire explosion in French Township, located north of Hibbing.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says an accelerant caused the campfire to explode. 53-year-old Marvin Theisen of Hibbing died following the incident, and seven others suffered injuries ranging from minor to severe.

Krogseng was intubated and airlifted to a Level I trauma center. She has since been extubated and is now out of ICU, but her family reports she has a long way to go and that she will undergo skin grafting to help with the healing.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with her medical bills, as she and her husband Kendall will be out of work while she recovers. You can find that fundraiser here.