May 23, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

GoFundMe Set Up for Families of Canoeists Missing in Boundary Waters

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the families of the two men who went missing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on May 18.

Search efforts for 40-year-old Reis Grams of Lino Lakes and 41-year-old Jesse Haugen of Cambridge are ongoing but have been hampered by heavy rain. The two went over a waterfall in a canoe while fishing on Saturday in an extremely remote area near the Canadian border.

The GoFundMe campaign says every contribution will make a meaningful difference in helping to cover expenses and unexpected financial challenges that may arise. As of early Thursday morning, the effort had raised $8,900 of the $20,000 goal.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Crow Wing Co. Sheriff’s Office to Host Benefit for Deputy Battling Cancer

Crime

Authorities Searching for Suspects in Burglary Near Aitkin

Sports

Brainerd Softball Advances in Section 8AAAA with Big Win Over Bemidji

Sports

Grand Rapids Softball Falls to Cloquet in Section 7AAA 1st Round