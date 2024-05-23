GoFundMe Set Up for Families of Canoeists Missing in Boundary Waters

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the families of the two men who went missing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on May 18.

Search efforts for 40-year-old Reis Grams of Lino Lakes and 41-year-old Jesse Haugen of Cambridge are ongoing but have been hampered by heavy rain. The two went over a waterfall in a canoe while fishing on Saturday in an extremely remote area near the Canadian border.

The GoFundMe campaign says every contribution will make a meaningful difference in helping to cover expenses and unexpected financial challenges that may arise. As of early Thursday morning, the effort had raised $8,900 of the $20,000 goal.