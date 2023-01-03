GoFundMe Set Up for Cass Lake Family Who Lost Home in Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Cass Lake family is seeking the community’s help after a New Year’s Eve tragedy.

Amber Kramer and her three children need immediate aid after losing the house they were living in to a fire. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Kramer’s sister Jens Werner, nobody was harmed as they all managed to escape the house, but all of their belongings were lost.

This is the second tragedy Kramer faces following the loss of her two daughters in a house fire a year prior. Werner states the family has no place to live and needs items such as clothing, school supplies, and food.

Donations can be made at the GoFundMe page found here.

