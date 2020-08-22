Lakeland PBS

GoFundMe Campaign Set Up for Verndale Man Caught in Tractor Explosion

Chantelle Calhoun — Aug. 22 2020

The Verndale community is rallying behind a farmer, Lyle Broughton, who was severely burned a few weeks ago after a tractor explosion. Nancy Lam, a friend of the family, created a GoFundMe page to help support the Broughton family during this difficult time.

Lyle Broughton was driving his tractor when the gas tank exploded causing him to be engulfed in flames. Tragically, he sustained third-degree burns over a large portion of his body.

Both Lyle and his wife Eileen are farmers, and now that Eileen has to drive to Minneapolis to visit her husband in the hospital, Lam is hoping the GoFundMe campaign will provide some assistance for the couple while Lyle works toward recovery.

Lyle and Eileen’s son passed away last fall in a horrific accident while working on his new house, and over a year ago, the log cabin that the couple built and lived in caught on fire and burned to the ground with all of their belongings. Although the couple has dealt with immense tragedy, their family and friends are thankful for the continued support that the community has shown.

Anyone who would like to donate can visit their page on gofundme.com.

