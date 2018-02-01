Gobblers Looking To Polish Strengths Down The Stretch
Don’t look now, but the girls basketball team representing the Aitkin High School Gobblers are coming down the final stretch of the season with an impressive 13-6 record, thanks to two separate winning streaks of seven and five games.
A few of those six losses were close ones, and the team uses those games to learn and grow before the next game.
Last night’s 69-33 win over Mora marked the seventh time this season that the Gobblers held opponents to less than 35 points. That’s a testament to the strong focus the team puts on defense.
On any given night, any of the girls can contribute and become a leading scorer. This season alone, five different girls have had the highest scorer title in a game.
But as the players and coaches say, it’s all about team chemistry and improving both on and off the court.
The Gobblers next take on Moose Lake-Willow River next Monday night on the road.
