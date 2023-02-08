Goats Killed in Barn Fire North of Nimrod

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A large fire last Saturday night destroyed a barn and killed 26 goats at a goat farm operated by five-year-old nonprofit Anishinaabe Agriculture Institute.

The fire took place north of Nimrod at the Crow Wing Farm, also known as the Many Nations Goat Farm. Firefighters from five area departments battled the blaze, but the barn was fully engulfed when they arrived.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the fire appears to be heat sources that were being used inside the barn.

Goat farm officials say they are saddened by the loss of their goats but will rebuild someone in the near future.

