Gluten-Free Food Truck Coming to Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter
The first certified gluten-free food truck in the country is coming to Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter this weekend to serve up some popular fair favorites.
Auntie M’s Gluten Free is a family-owned business that has been serving communities throughout the state for nearly three years after one of its owners was diagnosed with celiac disease. The family partners with area businesses and local events to serve healthy fair foods.
The mobile gluten-free business will be stationed in front of Jack Pine Brewery on Saturday from noon to 5 PM.
