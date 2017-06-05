Glensheen and the Congdon Legacy
Monday, June 5 at 7pm
Minnesota’s most-visited house museum, Glensheen, is much more than its beautiful landscaping, rich design, and historic status. It’s a tribute to a family that put down deep roots in northern Minnesota, whose good works live on more than a century after their “home place” was built. This new WDSE documentary reveals the legacy left by the Congdon family and their gracious mansion.
